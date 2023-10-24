This digital picture frame is just $70 today (regularly $160)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We love the convenience of having our phones capture memories at a moment’s notice with the built-in camera. However, what good are all those photos if they’re hidden on our devices?

A digital picture frame brings those memories out into the world for everyone to see. And with their built-in technology, these frames allow you to send images from thousands of miles away to connect with loved ones.

Thanks to a limited-time deal from Amazon, you can get a digital picture frame for nearly 60% off and start sharing those photos with friends and family!

$69.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon

The white version of the AEEZO 10.1-inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame is currently on sale for $69.99, a 56% savings off the regular retail price of $159.99. You’ll save $90 with this special offer.

These Amazon deals don’t last long and have no announced expiration date. This means the sale price can disappear without notice. So, grab this deal and put it in your cart while you can. Note that you can get other sizes and colors of this frame at different price points; for example, the black version is just $49.99 right now.

You can instantly move photos from your phone to this digital picture frame. Its built-in 16GB memory allows for up to 12,000 images, depending on file sizes. The frame can also display videos. A USB port and SD card slot allow for more pictures to be added from other devices as well.

This digital photo frame has a touchscreen for easy navigation and can be displayed vertically or horizontally. No matter how you set the frame up, the photos automatically adjust for display.

MORE: The Best Digital Photo Frames To Display Your Favorite Memories

A simple download of the Frameo app makes transferring as easy as tapping and sending, all through a wireless connection. And, if someone else has the same digital photo frame and is connected to the app, you can also send your photos to their frame. Your long-distance friends and family can share your memories in an instant.

This may be the perfect gift for any occasion, allowing everyone to get their precious memories out of their phones and on display for maximum enjoyment.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.