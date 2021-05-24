Local nonprofit Baby's Bounty hosting diaper bank in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A local nonprofit Baby's Bounty is scheduled to provide free diapers and wipes to those who are in need of such items on Wednesday.

The giveaway will take place on May 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Valley View Recreation Center in Henderson, located at 500 Harris Street.

PREVIOUS: Baby's Bounty hosting Diaper Bank with City of North Las Vegas

Baby's Bounty says it can provide diapers for up to three children maximum per household with proper documentation.

Registration is required for Wednesday's event with more information available here.

