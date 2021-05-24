Watch
Local News13 Connects13 Helps

Actions

Local nonprofit Baby's Bounty hosting diaper bank in Henderson

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Boyle
<p>CHICAGO - APRIL 27: Kimberly-Clark-brand Huggies diapers sit in a shopping cart in a grocery store April 27, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The price of diapers is set to rise this summer as manufacturers pass on higher production costs including such unique diaper materials as adhesives and super absorbents. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)</p>
Thousands of donated diapers stolen from Wis. warehouse
Posted at 11:16 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 14:16:04-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A local nonprofit Baby's Bounty is scheduled to provide free diapers and wipes to those who are in need of such items on Wednesday.

The giveaway will take place on May 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Valley View Recreation Center in Henderson, located at 500 Harris Street.

PREVIOUS: Baby's Bounty hosting Diaper Bank with City of North Las Vegas

Baby's Bounty says it can provide diapers for up to three children maximum per household with proper documentation.

Registration is required for Wednesday's event with more information available here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH