Culinary Academy of Las Vegas and YMCA partner for food basket giveaway

The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas will host a one-day pop-up event on Saturday, March 20, where 2,000 food baskets will be distributed. This event is in partnership with the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA.

The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas will set up drive-through lanes at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA (4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks or proper face coverings are required.

Reservations are not required but supplies are limited. Food baskets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Each basket contains 30-40 pounds of assorted, essential food items (protein, starch, fresh fruits and vegetables, and more), designed to feed a family of four for a week.

Anyone interested in volunteering for this event or other opportunities to support the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas can sign-up online.

This event is an extension of the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas’ community food assistance program that started on March 28, 2020, in response to the temporary closure of hotel and casino resorts across the valley.

To date, this program has provided over 315,000 food baskets to Southern Nevada residents adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who are in need of immediate food assistance can schedule a pickup for the regular food assistance program online, or by calling 702-227-8842.

Contactless home delivery is available for seniors, people with disabilities, people with underlying health conditions, people diagnosed with COVID-19, or people with mobility or transportation issues.

Residents must call 702-227-8842 to schedule home deliveries.