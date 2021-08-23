City of Las Vegas launches hotline, rental assistance program for tenants impacted by COVID

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it is offering a few new options to help residents during the pandemic who are facing eviction and in need of resources.

Officials say the city is launching a new hotline and offering rental assistance to households impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Rental Assistance for Tenants program.

Residents can call 702-229-5935 if they are facing an eviction or need help applying for the RAFT program Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligible households must reside within the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction and have incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income, according to the city.

Assistance will be available until funds are exhausted with more information available here.

Households need to meet the following criteria to be eligible:

One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship during or due, directly or indirectly, to the coronavirus pandemic.

One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The household is a low-income family, as such a term is defined in the United States Housing Act of 1937. Please review the chart to verify the household gross annual income.

Officials say financial assistance will be provided for up to 18 months to include rent, home energy costs and other expenses related to housing.

Households that have already received financial assistance through the Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) are able to apply. However, officials say if the aggregated amount of financial assistance received through CHAP has exceeded 18 months, that household will not be eligible.

Residents who do not have access to a computer, scanner or internet can contact the following community partners for in-person assistance:

Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, 800 N. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., 702.403.2577.

The Immigrant Home Foundation, 2900 Stewart Ave., 702.337.2932. (Se habla Español.)

YMCA of Southern Nevada, 4141 Meadows Lane, 702.417.3367.

In addition to RAFT, the city of Las Vegas says it has committed $600,000 to the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to assist the organization in protecting tenants facing eviction.