North Las Vegas held event to help tenants file for rental assistance

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Southern Nevada residents say they are struggling to pay rent and are fearful of facing eviction.

The good news for many of those people is that the eviction moratorium has been extended for an additional month.

The extra month is giving tenants, landlords, and the legal system more time to deal with the situation caused mainly by the pandemic.

Legal aid experts say it's important to take action now by asking for help.

Filing a response with the court and going through mediation are also important steps.

However, even though many have done the rental assistance process, thousands are still waiting for the funds to be approved or sent to their landlords

“We're a little hesitant to believe the rent assistance is going to start flowing anytime soon. We're starting to see some movement but it's still challenging to put all of our faith in the rent assistance at this point,“ said Nevada State Apartment Association President Susy Vasquez.

There are several groups that can help and guide you through the process of applying for aid and avoiding evictions, like Nevada legal Services, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, and more.

To apply to the rental assistance program, also known as the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP), visit chap.clarkcountynv.gov.