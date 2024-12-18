Thanks to you, kids at St. Jude's Ranch for Children got a special surprise this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Your generous donations helped fund a special surprise for local kids at St. Jude's Ranch for Children this holiday season.

Thanks to your help, our 13 Connects "13 Days and Knights of Giving" initiative collected $13,684 to help give a better life to local youth in foster care or experiencing homelessness.

Using your donations, Channel 13 helped the facility renovate an old daycare center at the facility into The SPOT — a haven for children and youth to relax, play games and embrace their creative side through art and puzzles.

WATCH: See the before & after transformation you helped make possible for local kids at St. Jude's Ranch for Children

Unveiling The SPOT at St. Jude's Ranch for Children

Christina Vela, St. Jude's Ranch for Children CEO, said the funds help support the center in its mission to provide shelter for local homeless youth and to promote a safe environment for at-risk children to heal, regain hope and transition into adulthood confidently.

"We know that hope and healing is an inside-out job," said Christina Vela, the CEO for St. Jude's Ranch for Children. "Every little moment where they can express themselves, helps them build a brighter future."

The new clubhouse is separated into two parts: The Zen Den and the Fun Zone, Vela explained, with the goal if giving kids a wide range of options to feel they're safe to express themselves at the ranch.

"There's a beautiful mural that's inspiring; there's video games and an Xbox and all the things that kids want to do," Vela explained. "There's a table for puzzles and all the fun games. Or if you just need a little quiet time, the Zen Den has a big sofa, comfortable place for arts and crafts, painting — all of the things that can really nurture children."

