1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northeast Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the northeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:07 a.m. in the area of Walnut Star Lane and Star Creek Bay Lane near East Lake Mead Boulevard.

According to police, officers arrived and found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where the man later died.

Police said there was a dispute between multiple people in front of a residence when "several suspects" pulled out guns and began shooting at each other, "striking two people in the crossfire."

According to police, the suspects left the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online HERE.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene