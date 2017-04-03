Westbound Flamingo blocked due to 3-car crash

Bryce Riley
7:03 AM, Apr 3, 2017
A 3-car crash is causing traffic problems Monday morning at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The westbound lanes of Flamingo Road are blocked. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

No word yet on injuries.

