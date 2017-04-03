A 3-car crash is causing traffic problems Monday morning at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.



The westbound lanes of Flamingo Road are blocked. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.



No word yet on injuries.

3 car crash at Rainbow & Flamingo, back up on SB lanes of Rainbow & WB lanes of flamingo blocked. pic.twitter.com/90hfbfWqMU — Chopper13 (@KTNVChopper13) April 3, 2017