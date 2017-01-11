TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Sky Pointe Drive ramp to be closed overnight Jan. 11-12

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the Sky Pointe Drive ramp to the 215 Beltway from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday in northwest Las Vegas.



However, the northbound U.S. 95 to westbound 215 Beltway ramp will remain.



The closure is required for bridge falsework over Sky Pointe Drive as part of the Centennial Bowl.



The $47 million project will create a new U.S. 95 / 215 Beltway interchange in northwest Las Vegas. Construction includes a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 to southbound U.S. 95.