LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - There is a new push to bring Major League Soccer to Las Vegas.



The City Council has approved an $80,000 contract with Inner Circle Sports, which will market Las Vegas as an MLS site.

The city made a bid two years ago for an expansion team but eventually had to drop out after plans for a soccer stadium fell through.



Rumors circulated several weeks ago that David Beckham's soccer franchise could be interested in sharing a possible Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.



Beckham was at a Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting last April while talks were underway to bring the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.