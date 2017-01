Welcome sign turns blue for local police - The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign will turn blue in support of local law enforcement officers.



County Commissioners and representatives from The Friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation were present as the sign turned blue.



The event kicks off the Go True Blue for Community Safety month, along with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.



"This campaign will foster community unity and cooperation," said Commissioner Susan Brager. She hopes that unity will make Southern Nevada a safer place for residents and visitors.



The Friends of the LVMPD Foundation was established in 1999 and helps raise money for LVMPD-related programs.