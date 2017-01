It might not surprise some but Nevada is ranked No. 8 as the best state to retire, seven spots behind No. 1 Florida.



WalletHub released its 2017 Best and Worst States to Retire, which had Rhode Island at the bottom of the list.



While Nevada ranked high overall, it was 30th for annual cost of in-home services, 29th for property crime rate and 27th for death rate for those 65 and older. The state ranked 6th for affordability and 9th for quality of life.