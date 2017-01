Alongside "Piff's Piffmas Piff-Tacular" at Flamingo hotel-casino, Piff is launching inaugural Piff for Pets Holiday Pet Food Drive with Three Square food bank. Guests who bring an unopened bag of pet food to Bugsy’s Cabaret during the special holiday run will receive a free poster of Piff the Magic Dragon. Guests are also encouraged to donate money to Three Square’s Virtual (pet) Food Drive at threesquare.org/PiffForPets