Tyson Beckford returning to Chippendales

Chippendales has announced the return of international supermodel, fashion icon and actor, Tyson Beckford, but this time as the show’s first long-term celebrity guest star in residency.

After breaking box office records during his limited engagement in 2015, Beckford returns to the award-winning #1 male revue at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas beginning March 30, 2017.

“We are thrilled to bring Tyson Beckford back,” says Kevin Denberg, Managing Partner, Chippendales. “He was an obvious choice when considering talent for a residency. Tyson has the star-power, charisma, and sex appeal to complement and enhance our existing production.”