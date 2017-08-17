Shania Twain performing in Las Vegas August 2018

Shania Twain will stop in Las Vegas next year in support of her new album coming out next month, "NOW."



The show marks Twain's first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will come to Las Vegas Aug. 4, 2018 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.



American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. until Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. M life Rewards members and Live Nation and AXS customers will receive access to a pre-sale running Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.



Tickets ranging in price from 54.95 to $179.95 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the general public beginning Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at axs.com.