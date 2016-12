Nevada Allstate Agency Owner Elisa Conner earned the national 2016 Purple Purse Flame award from The Allstate Foundation for her outstanding commitment to community service.

With the award, Conner earned a $10,000 grant from The Allstate Foundation, which she chose to give to Safe Nest.

The Allstate Foundation contributed an additional $23,000 to Safe Nest –$1,000 for each of the 23 local Allstate agency owners who hosted a clothing drive to support families who stay in the shelter.

The $33,000 total that Safe Nest earned was a direct result of the volunteer efforts led by Conner in the Las Vegas area.