Pitbull, Hard Rock Heals foundation launch new merchandise

GRAMMY Award-winning, international superstar Pitbull and the Hard Rock Heals Foundation are hitting the stage with the release of the brand’s latest merchandise line.

The Pitbull Signature Series: Edition 35 shirt, inspired by the global star, Mr. Worldwide, is available now and supports the SLAM Foundation to help advance learning opportunities for children around the world.

A percentage of the retail price of each Pitbull Signature Series shirt sold will be donated to SLAM through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

The new Signature Series shirt features Pitbull’s famous moniker, “Mr. Worldwide,” in vibrant turquoise and pink lettering in homage to his Miami upbringing.