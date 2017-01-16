Las Vegas headliners Penn and Teller celebrated their 24th anniversary in the city on Saturday.



Jan. 5 also marks the 16th anniversary since the magic duo began their residency at the Rio hotel-casino.



Rio Las Vegas tweeted a picture of the celebrations, while Penn Jillette offered his thanks to the city.

Congratulations to @pennjillette and @MrTeller on 16 fantastic years of magic and comedy at #RioVegas! pic.twitter.com/EJs1W0lvOT — Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) January 5, 2017