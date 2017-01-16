Cloudy
HI: 58°
LO: 44°
LO: 40°
LO: 38°
The magic duo is celebrating 16 years at the Rio and 24 years since they first started performing in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas headliners Penn and Teller celebrated their 24th anniversary in the city on Saturday. Jan. 5 also marks the 16th anniversary since the magic duo began their residency at the Rio hotel-casino. Rio Las Vegas tweeted a picture of the celebrations, while Penn Jillette offered his thanks to the city.
Congratulations to @pennjillette and @MrTeller on 16 fantastic years of magic and comedy at #RioVegas! pic.twitter.com/EJs1W0lvOT— Rio Las Vegas (@RioVegas) January 5, 2017
Congratulations to @pennjillette and @MrTeller on 16 fantastic years of magic and comedy at #RioVegas! pic.twitter.com/EJs1W0lvOT
It was 24 years ago today that we first played Vegas. We’re pretty happy here. Very happy. Thanks, Vegas.— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 14, 2017
It was 24 years ago today that we first played Vegas. We’re pretty happy here. Very happy. Thanks, Vegas.