Penn and Teller celebrate 2 important anniversaries

Bryce Riley
7:02 PM, Jan 15, 2017

The magic duo is celebrating 16 years at the Rio and 24 years since they first started performing in Las Vegas.

KTNV
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Las Vegas headliners Penn and Teller celebrated their 24th anniversary in the city on Saturday.

Jan. 5 also marks the 16th anniversary since the magic duo began their residency at the Rio hotel-casino.

Rio Las Vegas tweeted a picture of the celebrations, while Penn Jillette offered his thanks to the city.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top