NV Energy offering free in-home assessments

As temperatures continue to drop, NV Energy reminds its customers to schedule their free in-home energy assessment if they haven’t already done so this year.

This no-cost appointment will help them save energy and money.

An NV Energy PowerShift energy advisor will visit a customer’s home, apartment or mobile home and provide personalized energy-saving recommendations.

During the assessment, the customer’s energy use and billing history will be reviewed. This is followed by a walk-thru of the residence to evaluate the efficiency of appliances along with systems that consume energy.

To schedule an appointment, call 702-402-5555.