LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas valley nonprofit is teaming up with a multisensory phonics learning system company to bring technology resources to children in need.



In partnership with the city of North Las Vegas, Square Panda donated the learning systems to Shade Tree, a local shelter for women and children.



"If we can make an impact on the community that's represented here and the children housed at Shade Tree that really cements why we started Square Panda," said CEO Andy Butler.



The donation is an effort to help children at the shelter learn with the latest educational technology and help build early literacy skills.