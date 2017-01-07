Safe Nest receives $10,000 donation, 100 prepaid cell phones

Cloudy
Global risk solutions provider Assurant CEO Alan Colberg presents Safe Nest with $10,000 and 100 prepaid cell phones for the victims of domestic violence. Safe Nest is the leading advocate to help prevent and support victims of domestic violence in Nevada. [Pictured L-R: Hannah Brook, Director of Community & Donor Relations, Safe Nest; Alan Colberg, CEO, Assurant; Estelle Murphy, Executive Director, Safe Nest; Jane Saint, Director of Development, Safe Nest]
Safe Nest received a $10,000 donation this week from Assurant. Assurant’s President and CEO Alan Colberg presented Safe Nest’s Executive Director Estelle Murphy Wednesday with a donation of $10,000 and 100 pre-paid cell phones to the organization. Safe Nest helps prevent domestic violence and support victims of domestic violence in Nevada.