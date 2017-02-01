New prosthetic technology changes 9-year-old's life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Like most 9-year-old girls, Lilly Biagini of Las Vegas loves sports, shopping, and even going for pedicures, but her favorite activities come with an extra challenge.



She was born with a defect affecting her legs.



“Do you know what a pretzel looks like? That’s how my legs were. I choosed to remove my legs,” Lilly explained how she became an amputee.



For three years, Lilly has relied on prosthetic legs. She said her prosthetic legs were uncomfortable and difficult to take off.



“I had to ask my mom, ‘Can I have some help here?’” she said.



But everything changed for Lilly Tuesday.



She became one of the first people in the world to be fitted for a new prosthetic model known as ComfortFlex Adapt. Silicon on the device is meant to mimic skin in order to fit patients more comfortably. It is also the first prosthetic that allows the user to adjust the tightness without the help of a medical doctor.



“I do not have to ask my mom to help me. I feel powerful,” Lilly said.



Lilly received the prosthetic at the Hanger Clinic in Las Vegas. The clinic hopes the technology will transform the lives of many more amputees in the future.