New Las Vegas beauty salon caters to plus-size women

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas woman is making it her life’s mission to make sure that plus-size women have a place to feel comfortable getting pampered.



"I was like, you know what? I'm going to try and change the world!"



Jamie Lopez’s vision for the future started with turning a personal humiliation into a business idea.



"It was a traumatizing experience to have a chair break,” Lopez said, recounting the time she went to a salon and the chair gave way beneath her weight.



“That was the last salon I’ve ever been to that wasn't my own,” said Lopez. “Because I was like I'm not doing this anymore."



Now she’s the owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture located at 1940 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 110, in Las Vegas. It’s a full service salon catering to plus-size women like her.



Many, but not all of the stylists and makeup artists, are plus-size women. The salon chairs are custom made to hold up to 800 pounds. The seats are 85 inches wide. With the help of someone who builds furniture, the pedicure benches are also custom made to accommodate fuller figures.



"I had to make everything from scratch,” Lopez said.



Most women go to the salon to feel like they’re being pampered or catered to. And for too long many plus-size women have felt that no one caters to them, but slowly things are changing.



Jessica Chambers is a plus-size model who feels right now is perfect time for this type of concept salon.



“I'm part of a movement,” said Chambers. “I'm part of a big girl movement."



A movement that has just one simple goal for every woman who comes into the salon.



"To have her head up high, feeling beautiful,” Chambers said.



The salon’s grand opening is Tuesday.