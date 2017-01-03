Lake Las Vegas opening new sports club

The Lake Las Vegas master plan is adding a special benefit for its residents with the opening of the new Lake Las Vegas Sports Club in January.

Located in the middle of 50 acres of landscaped open space, the new multi-million dollar private club is designed to promote health and wellness, fitness and leisure recreation.

Exclusive to Lake Las Vegas residents, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is expected to become a hub for social events, tennis and pickleball tournaments and other member activities.

The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club has completely reimagined the former Falls Golf Clubhouse into a state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym workout equipment, a yoga movement studio, social gathering rooms, a family game room, four tennis courts, two pickleball courts and family and lap pools.