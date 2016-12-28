Keith Sweat announces limited engagement at Flamingo Las Vegas

Platinum-selling R&B singer, Keith Sweat will perform a limited engagement in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas with a unique Vegas show, “Keith Sweat: Last Forever,” Jan. 17 through Feb. 4, 2017.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Keith’s triple-platinum album, “Make It Last Forever,” fans can anticipate to hear a variety of his notable hits including “I Want Her,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.”

Joining the famed singer-songwriter on the Las Vegas stage will be stand-up comedian and long-serving MADtv cast member, Aries Spears.