Keith Sweat announces limited engagement at Flamingo Las Vegas

5:12 PM, Dec 27, 2016
Platinum-selling R&B singer, Keith Sweat will perform a limited engagement in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas with a unique Vegas show, “Keith Sweat: Last Forever,” Jan. 17 through Feb. 4, 2017.
 
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Keith’s triple-platinum album, “Make It Last Forever,” fans can anticipate to hear a variety of his notable hits including “I Want Her,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.”
 
Joining the famed singer-songwriter on the Las Vegas stage will be stand-up comedian and long-serving MADtv cast member, Aries Spears.
 
Ticket prices begin at $59, plus tax and fees. For more information, click here.

