Around 5,000 pounds of trash was removed from Wetlands Park on Saturday.



Nearly 300 people volunteered for the cleanup near Sunrise Trailhead as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Kicked off #MLKDayOfService volunteering Hands On @CCWetlandsPark. Thank you for your help and hard work @hailey_kervick and to all! pic.twitter.com/r8suEzME37 — Jessica (@MsMiaMetro) January 14, 2017

Sunrise Trailhead at Wetlands Park was closed in the fall of 2016 due to vandalism and will remain closed until repairs are funded and completed.

“Unfortunately, the picnic tables, restroom and other areas at the Sunrise Trailhead have been frequent targets of vandalism by a few bad apples,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chair Chris Giunchigliani. He added that he was proud of the County's partnership with Outside Las Vegas Foundation, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and hundreds of volunteers to help clean up the area.