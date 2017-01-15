Hundreds volunteer to clean up Wetlands Park

Bryce Riley
6:07 PM, Jan 14, 2017

The trash cleanup was part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

KTNV

Around 5,000 pounds of trash was removed from Wetlands Park on Saturday.

Nearly 300 people volunteered for the cleanup near Sunrise Trailhead as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

Sunrise Trailhead at Wetlands Park was closed in the fall of 2016 due to vandalism and will remain closed until repairs are funded and completed.

“Unfortunately, the picnic tables, restroom and other areas at the Sunrise Trailhead have been frequent targets of vandalism by a few bad apples,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chair Chris Giunchigliani. He added that he was proud of the County's partnership with Outside Las Vegas Foundation, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and hundreds of volunteers to help clean up the area.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top