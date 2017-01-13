3 Las Vegas locals graduate basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Alexis Quintana

U.S. Air Force Airman Alexis Quintana graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Quintana is the daughter of Sylvia Quintana of Las Vegas, Nev.



She is a 2016 graduate of Sierra Vista High School, Las Vegas, Nev.



U.S. Air Force Airman Mario Gomez Jr.

U.S. Air Force Airman Mario Gomez Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



Gomez is the son of Mario Gomez of Overton, Nev., and Anabel Briseno of Las Vegas, Nev.



He is a 2015 graduate of East Career And Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nev.



U.S. Air Force Airman Jasmin C. Valiente

U.S. Air Force Airman Jasmin C. Valiente graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



Valiente is the daughter of Elmer R. and Linda Valiente of Las Vegas, Nev.



She is a 2013 graduate of Sierra Vista High School, Las Vegas, Nev.

