2016 Holiday Events, Specials In Las Vegas

EVENTS

ADVENTURE TO SANTA Adventure to Santa, an exciting and interactive Santa adventure for the entire family, is now open at Fashion Show. This holiday season, guests are invited to make the journey with the help of a mischievous and hungry panda in the all-new Adventure to Santa featuring the cast from Kung Fu Panda. ADVENTUREDOME The holidays are taking over The Adventuredome at Circus Circus with the first-ever Holi-Dome. The five-acre theme park is offering fun for all ages, including special performances by bands, dancers, and carolers. For an additional cost, guests can enjoy holiday drinks and treats, photos inside a giant snow globe and photos with Santa on select dates. Visitors also can check out showings of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4-D Experience and Ice Age: No Time For Nuts 4-D inside the interactive SimEx-Iwerks FX Theater. The Extreme Ride Theater is also getting a wintery makeover with the special holiday showing of Winter Wipeout.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens will transform into a winter wonderland this December featuring seasonal favorites, such as the polar bear family and a 42-foot White Fir tree embellished with twinkling lights and ornaments. The display’s newest addition is a Bellagio-themed train station coated with crushed walnuts, filled with poinsettias and surrounded by four animated toy soldiers standing guard. While visiting, guests also will see two 10-foot trains adorned with 1,200 red and white roses, as well as a family of elves playfully decorating the tree.

Holiday Train Rides at Nevada Southern Railway

The Santa Train

Santa and Mrs. Claus will join families on this festive holiday train ride, taking photos and listening to wish list items. Children who have also written letters to Santa can mail them directly to the North Pole from the station. Tickets are $6 per seat and seats are first come first serve. For more information, visit www.nevadasouthern.com.

When: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 19 and 20

Departure Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Pajama Train

All aboard! Adorned in their favorite pajamas, guests will experience an enchanted holiday adventure on a nighttime train ride. In its 4th year, the special ride provides a visit from Santa Claus, storytelling and tasty hot chocolate and cookies. Ticket prices start at $20 for Coach Class.

When: Dec. 9, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23

Departure Times: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES The Budweiser Clydesdales will celebrate the holiday early at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa inside the Priefert Pavilion during their annual Christmas with the Clydesdales holiday celebration. On Dec. 22 from noon to 6 p.m., thousands of holiday enthusiasts will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales, sip complimentary draft Budweiser beer and hot chocolate, visit Santa and eat candy canes as they get ready for the holiday weekend.

CASA DE SHENANDOAH Casa de Shenandoah offers a family-friendly holiday stroll experience on Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around Wayne Newton’s gorgeous 52-acre estate. Guests will delight in hot beverages, cookies, face-painting and receive a peek into the Wayne Newton Museum, see Boo the monkey, Charlie the penguin and the beautiful horses in the Aramus Arabians Stables. Pictures with Santa in front of the famous mansion will also be available.

The Clark County Museum will celebrate the holiday season with its free annual Heritage Holidays event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at the museum, located at 1830 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson. From Dec. 3 through Jan. 7 the houses and buildings on Heritage Street, composed of historic homes from around Southern Nevada, will be donned in holiday apparel and ready for self-guided tours during normal business hours, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. Daylight tours required daily museum admission, which is $2 for adults, $1 for children. The museum is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN EVENTS Holiday Parade Downtown Summerlin is happy to announce the return of the second annual holiday parade that will debut at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 18. Immediately following the parade, guests are invited to watch the inaugural tree lighting ceremony hosted U.S.A. BMX gold medalist, Connor Fields. The parade will run on Nov. 18, 19, 25, 26, Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, and nightly Dec. 16-24. Santa Claus is Coming to Town Downtown Summerlin boasts a Santa set sure to please. With a new location in Macy’s Promenade, sponsored by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, the Winter Wonderland-themed set is back for another year of magical photos and meet-and-greets with the Big Man himself. Packages start at just $22.00 and are available Nov. 18 through December 24. Rock Rink Downtown Summerlin’s premier ice skating rink – Rock Rink - located near the Pavilion on The Lawn, returns for another year of family fun. Sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, highlights include multi-colored light shows with music every hour from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. nightly, and a bird’s eye view of an impressive 30-foot holiday tree that overlooks the rink. Skate nightly starting Nov. 11 through mid-January from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. All ages are welcome. Skate rentals start at $15.00. *Rock Rink will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during school holidays. Downtown Summerlin Holiday Train Rides Downtown Summerlin has a holiday train now through January 31. The train has the same operating hours as Rock Rink and provides guests a great overview of the property. Rides are $4.00 per child. Adults are required to purchase tickets and ride with their kids. Tickets are purchased at the train directly on The Lawn. Chanukah, The Downtown Summerlin Way To celebrate Chanukah in style, Downtown Summerlin will host three nights of different activities starting with the lighting of the Menorah on Dec. 27 at 5:30pm. The destination has once again partnered with the Jewish Community Center which will host evening festivities Dec. 27 – Dec. 29, including a Chabad Chanukah lighting, family skate night and the Ultimate Challenge for adults.

ETHEL M. CHOCOLATES Ethel M. Chocolates is again lighting the three-acre Botanical Cactus Garden in more than one million colorful lights. The garden features over 300 species of plant and cacti for visitors to view nightly through Jan. 1. Guests will also have the opportunity to view the newly-revealed factory store and Chocolate Tasting room while local choirs perform on weekends. FOUR SEASON HOTEL LAS VEGAS Four Season Hotel Las Vegas will debut its popular gingerbread display, created by Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Dual for the 18th consecutive year, and install an 18-foot holiday tree as well as other decorations.

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE Fremont Street Experience kicks off the holidays with the 12th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run, benefiting Opportunity Village. More than 9,000 Santas gather at Fremont Street Experience for a 5k fun run and walk on Dec. 3. The merriment continues at Fremont Street Experience with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 6. The 50-foot, decked out tree will be located beneath the 12.5 million lights of the Viva Vision canopy, next to the D Las Vegas, Four Queens Hotel & Casino and Fremont Hotel & Casino. Fremont Street Experience will also host the Grand Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 24. The 20-foot Menorah will remain on display during the Hanukkah season and will be located adjacent to SlotZilla.

GLITTERING LIGHTS AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY Nevada’s largest holiday drive-thru light show spectacular, Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway celebrates 16 years of holiday tradition in Southern Nevada. The drive-thru light show features more than three million lights along a 2.5 -mile course that intertwines through the speedway. Glittering Lights is also offering a new VIP attraction, Santa Tram, which boards at Exotics Racing December 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 16-24. Guests will nosh on North Pole popcorn, enjoy hot cocoa, play giant yard games, plus, mini-train rides and photos with Santa all in an indoor/outdoor lounge area. Then jump aboard the most magical ride of the year, and let Ralphie, The Elf Conductor drive them on a charmed trip through millions of dazzling lights. A portion of each ticket sold benefits Speedway Children’s Charities Las Vegas Chapter.

For the fifth consecutive year, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas welcomes the return of The Ice Rink as Boulevard Pool transforms into a winter wonderland high above the Las Vegas Strip. Featuring light snow showers, curated cocktails, culinary specials, private fire pit service and weekly movie nights, The Ice Rink is the ultimate destination to delight in the holiday season. To kick off the season opening on Friday, Nov. 25, The Ice Rink partners with TAO Group Cares, the charitable arm of Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub, to offer one complimentary skate rental to each person that donates a new and unopened toy.

LEGENDS IN CONCERT The legendary cast of Legends in Concert, the longest-running show in Las Vegas at Flamingo Las Vegas, will greet the season with the debut of its holiday show on Monday, Nov. 21. Garth Brooks, portrayed by Dean Simmons, will perform an acoustic version of “The Christmas Song;” Michael Jackson, portrayed by Damian Brantley, will bring holiday cheer with “Santa Claus is Coming to Town;” Barbra Streisand, portrayed by Sharon Owens, will sing her iconic version of “Jingle Bells;” and Elvis, portrayed by Victor Trevino, will warm hearts with his stunning vocals on “Blue Christmas.” MAGICAL FOREST The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is one of Las Vegas’ most cherished, and now the longest running, holiday tradition. For 25 years, Magical Forest has decorated pine trees spread throughout their mini forest, centered around a large holiday tree. In addition to the lights, Magical Forest offers activities, rides, treats and other events to celebrate the season. MANDARIN ORIENTAL LAS VEGAS Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas will be getting in the spirit with students from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts choir performing classic favorites in the Sky Lobby from Dec. 19-22. Patrons can indulge in an assortment of holiday sweets and tea at the Nutcracker Tea at The Tea Lounge from Dec. 1-Jan. 4. Visitors can also partake in Sips with a Master Sommelier – Year End Bubbles, More Than Just Champagne for a chance to blind taste sparkling wines for a unique holiday celebration.

MARRIAGE CAN BE MURDER Marriage Can Be Murder brings a killer twist to the holiday party season, with the opportunity to dine, socialize and play detective in a jolly game of whodunit where even Santa is suspect. Holiday themed shows run from December 5 to January 2, 2017, 6:30 p.m. at the D Las Vegas where the showroom is festive with holiday décor. Price is inclusive of a three-course meal, tax, all fees and server gratuity.

MYSTIC FALLS PARK LASER LIGHT SHOW Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is spreading holiday cheer with an all-new laser light show at Mystic Falls Park. The Winter Wonderland show will debut on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at a tree lighting ceremony hosted by Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd.

The magic of all things Nutcracker will be felt this holiday season as DISCOVERY Children’s Museum collaborates with Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) for the fourth year in a row to present a “Nutcracker Extravaganza” kicking off on Friday, November 25, 2016. Children and families will learn about this special holiday tradition through set and costume pieces from NBT’s annual holiday production of The Nutcracker, complemented by Nutcracker-themed educational programming throughout the museum.

PALAZZO An extraordinary display can be found at The Palazzo Waterfall Atrium & Gardens. Every year, the Atrium is decked out in holiday décor, including frosted trees, poinsettias and more.

SHARK REEF AQUARIUM Santa Claus is going to great depths this holiday season to visit kids during the annual Santa in the Shipwreck at Shark Reef Aquarium inside Mandalay Bay. With each paid admission, guests 12 and under receive a treat and a complimentary photo with Santa and his sidekick Santa Jaws. Before heading back to his workshop, Santa will put on his SCUBA gear and plunge into the Shipwreck waters to bid everyone farewell alongside his underwater friends. THE SMITH CENTER Throughout November and December, two holiday shows will be playing at The Smith Center for fans of the performing arts. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will be performed during November, while the Nevada Ballet Theater will be performing The Nutcracker weekends during December. SPRINGS PRESERVE EVENTS Springs Preserve Holiday Express Embrace the holiday magic at the Springs Preserve’s Holiday Express filled with fun and festive activities including all of the quintessential holiday trimmings—from snow to hot cocoa! On this special journey you’ll take a train ride to Santa’s Village where you’ll enjoy crafts, holiday stories, cookie decorating, a nutcracker display and a meet and greet with Santa. Keeping your time with Santa personal, there won't be a professional photographer at Santa's village. You are encouraged to bring your own camera or smartphone to document your Santa sighting. Dec. 10 - 11 and 17 - 23, noon – 6 p.m. Trips to Santa’s village depart 10 times each day at 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Spaces are extremely limited for each departure time.

TIVOLI VILLAGE EVENTS Operation North Pole Operation North Pole at Tivoli Village is a hands-on holiday destination, offering a 65-minute holiday adventure from Nov. 25 through Dec. 25. The experience includes a charming candy cottage with a variety of dazzling treats and a toy-making workshop where elves will greet and interact with Santa's new trainees. Guests will be able to listen to stories and indulge in freshly baked treats in Mrs. Claus's Kitchen, followed by a personal meet and greet with Santa's reindeer in the stable. The experience will finish with a visit with Santa in his private office space, where guests get to reveal their holiday wish list. All families will receive a photo with Santa to remember the magical moment and ticketed children will have the opportunity to take home a plush teddy bear. Picnics with Saint Nick Tivoli Village presents Picnics with Saint Nick, a fun holiday experience with live entertainment, arts and crafts, holiday sweet treats, balloon artists, face painters and a special story time with Santa and his helpers. Bring the entire family and a picnic blanket every Saturday at 11 a.m. this holiday season. TOURNAMENT OF KINGS: TWAS THE KNIGHT Holiday cheer is coming to the kingdoms as "Tournament of Kings: 'Twas the Knight" returns to Excalibur Hotel & Casino for a limited holiday engagement, November 23 - December 26. Guests are invited to eat, drink, and be merry while watching the legend of Prince Christopher's journey toward knighthood unfold. The Tournament of Kings Arena will be transformed into a medieval winter wonderland, serving as a backdrop for people of all ages to revel in holiday music and merriment. TOWN SQUARE LAS VEGAS Town Square Las Vegas transforms Town Square Park into a winter wonderland with a 45-foot Christmas tree and falling snow throughout the holiday season. Throughout November and December, visitors can enjoy Snow in the Square and Holiday Nights & Lights Community Concerts, where local school choirs will perform classic carols. WINTER PARQ AT THE LINQ PROMENADE Winter PARQ will feature a brand new holiday show, Lights at The LINQ, and live entertainment nightly to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. More than 2,000 lights syncopated to music will dazzle visitors with countless combinations of changing colors and varying intensities to create a uniquely dynamic visual experience. In addition to the festive fun, Winter PARQ will also have snow fall nightly. Visitors can enjoy the festivities nightly through Dec. 30. WYNN LAS VEGAS The horticulture team at Wynn Las Vegas will also transform the resort into a winter wonderland spectacle with five distinct fantasy villages, with 33 beautifully embellished holiday trees, thousands of poinsettias in shades of ivory and gold and seasonal lighting displayed throughout the resort.

DINING

BAJA MIGUEL'S Baja Miguel’s will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary house margarita or glass of wine for $17.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., including Herb Roasted Young Turkey with giblet gravy, apple and chestnut dressing, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, cinnamon glazed yams, green beans and cranberry relish; or Pollo Valdestano, breaded chicken breast rolled with ham, asadero cheese and poblano peppers, golden fried and topped with pipian sauce, served with rice verde and charro bean. THE BARRYMORE Appetizer - Rock shrimp risotto with pancetta, snap peas, crispy shallots and vincotto ($14) Entree - Roast duck breast and confit with foie gras stuffing, haricots vert and bing cherry jus ($35) Dessert - Eggnog panna cotta with spiced pear compote, gingerbread crumble, toasted hazelnuts and pomegranate syrup ($8.50) BARDOT Brasserie Michael Mina’s first French concept creates a “Joyeux Noel” through a three-course feast featuring a Whole Roasted Turkey with wild mushroom, leek stuffing and vin jaune gravy. The meal is capped off by a Christmas classic, the Buche de Noel – a log-shaped cake layered with pistachios, Chantilly and chocolate buttercream. BEER PARK New seasonal beer cocktails include the Apple Assist and the Slap Shot, priced at $13 each. A crisp and spicy mix, the Apple Assist is made with Shocktop Honeycrisp Apple Wheat beer and a shot of cinnamon whiskey. The Slap Shot celebrates hockey with a pint of nitro draft Breckenridge Vanilla Porter combined with RumChata. The rooftop bar and grill will show holiday films from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24 beginning at 8 p.m.

Entrées -Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp Scampi $20.95: Tender Capallini noodles topped with fresh, jumbo shrimp, sweet tomatoes and spinach and finished in a creamy lemon butter sauce -Parmesan Crusted Beef Medallions $24.95: Three made-to-order beef medallions topped with crispy bacon and fingerling potato hash and paired with a side of asparagus and sweet potato -Crab & Shrimp Cakes $22.95: Three crab cakes atop Romano-crusted tomatoes, drizzled in a tangy horseradish sauce and served with crisp haricot vert Desserts -Chocolate Layer Cake $5.99: Rich chocolate cake layered in light milk and white chocolate mousse, with fudge ganacha frosting and accompanied by a scoop of candy cane gelato -Candy Cane Gelato $3.99: A bowl of creamy peppermint flavored Italian ice cream BOTTIGLIA Celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their Holiday Menu special! Items include Tarte Flame Flat Bread, White Truffle Ravioli and Wagyu Braised Beef Brasoile. BRIO TUSCAN GRILLE Entrées -Broiled Main Lobster Tail & Creole Shrimp Pasta $25.95: Fresh angel hair pasta in a spicy cream sauce with capers, fresh red peppers, green onions and basil -Surf and Turf $28.95: Tender beef medallions topped with jumbo spicy black pepper shrimp, atop of Romano crusted eggplant and white cheddar polenta Desserts -Chocolate Layer Cake $6.95: Rich chocolate cake layered in light milk and white chocolate mousse, with fudge ganacha frosting and accompanied by a scoop of candy cane gelato -Candy Cane Gelato $4.95: A bowl of creamy peppermint flavored Italian ice cream CABO WABO CANTINA Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, will celebrate the holiday season with a specialty “Chai Me Up, Santa” cocktail, available now through Saturday, Dec. 31. The “Chai Me Up, Santa” is made with a mix of Chila ‘Orchata cinnamon cream rum, Frangelico hazelnut liqueur, Fireball cinnamon whiskey and hot chai, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled cinnamon, priced at $12. CORSO DI CUCINA AT BISTRO 57 Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will present its second Italian cooking demonstration hosted by Chef Francesco de Furia of Bistro 57 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The evening will feature an interactive cooking lesson with each dish served to the guests upon completion.

Every Who down in Who-ville likes Christmas a lot…

And so do the who’s whos in Vegas, do they not?

So CRUSH is carving up roast beast, for the season,

And Who-pudding, of course, could there be a better reason?

Carved prime rib of beef with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish cream,

And for dessert, chocolate risotto, is a happy Who-Christmas dream!

Available exclusively on Christmas day, CRUSH at MGM Grand will serve the “Roast Beast and Who-Pudding” dinner, the main course a 16-ounce prime rib of beef, priced $38 per person.

CRUSH will also feature a festive Hanukkah menu from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. The menu includes a braised veal shank served with apple latkes and horseradish sour cream, priced at $26.

DENNY'S

Open 24-hours on Christmas Day, Denny's will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day long. Guests can enjoy a festive dish such as the Turkey & Dressing Dinner and Pumpkin Cream Pancake Breakfast. Diner classics, like the Build Your Own grand Slam, will also be available all day long.

DJT Christmas special: 16 oz. boneless herb roasted prime rib with twice baked potato, smoked gouda creamed spinach and brandy mushroom sauce ($48) DRAGON NOODLE CO. Christmas special: Peking-style whole duck sliced table side, served with steamed buns and traditional condiments accompanied with duck fried rice ($80) EMERIL'S NEW ORLEANS FISH HOUSE Full menu plus specials: poached and chilled lobster tail, arugula, mushroom flan and shaved truffles ($21); seared foie gras, dried fruit French toast, pink peppercorn caramel sauce and nut brittle ($22); and Emeril’s Cassoulet with beans, Boudin Noir, duck confit, pork belly and lamb ($42)

A special Christmas Feast, available exclusively on Dec. 24-25, will be served with corn puree, purple asparagus and Dijon cream, priced at $26. To complete the feast, the loin may also be paired with La Cave specialties, mushroom grits, warm salt-roasted beets and a festive seasonal cheesecake – a meal to warm any belly – priced at $56. The cheesecake is also available a la carte, priced at $9.

La Cave will also offer Hanukkah specials from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, with crispy duck breast with sweet potato latkes and purple potatoes, priced at $19. Additionally, La Cave will bring back its signature Hanukkah cocktail, Eight Crazy Nights, made with Blue Curacao, Liquor 43, crème de menthe and egg whites.

Chef Michael LaPlaca’s new burger joint offers a different way to celebrate the Christmas season with its “Turducken Burger.” This jaw dropping creation features a patty blend made of turkey, chicken, and duck – and then topped with holiday hash browns, spiced cranberry relish, maple tabasco gravy, roasted poultry mayo, and arugula on a toasted wheat bun.

Momenti’s signature alcohol-infused, super-premium ice cream will welcome two new flavors; Rum Raisin, a tasty rum ice cream complete with chocolate covered raisins featuring 80 proof premium gold rum; and Eggnog, made with a premium 80 proof bourbon and available for a limited-time from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31. A portion of the proceeds generated from the limited-edition flavors will go towards two local charities; New Vista, the state’s largest nonprofit provider of Supported Living Arrangements for the intellectually challenged, and Send Me On Vacation, whose mission is to provide rejuvenating vacations to help breast cancer survivors enjoy themselves post-traumatic chemo treatments.

MORELS STEAKHOUSE & BISTRO In addition to Christmas dinner, brunch will be served all weekend Dec. 24-26. $85 three course prix fixe menu Choice of Appetizer Seafood chowder with shrimp, mussels, clams, sole and Yukon potatoes -or- Endive salad with sliced Bartlett pears and gorgonzola crumble Choice of Entree Slow roasted prime rib with grilled winter vegetables and horseradish cream -or- Roast glazed bone-in ham with whipped sweet potatoes and green beans Dessert Baked Alaska, set ablaze to amaze

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Downtown Summerlin, will celebrate the holiday season with a new seasonal cocktail: the Feliz Navidad, available for the twelve days of Christmas, Monday, Dec. 12 through Saturday, Dec. 24. The cocktail is a festive twist on a margarita, made with Sauza Blue Reposado tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour and pomegranate syrup with a green sugar rim, priced at $11.

PIZZA ROCK Pizza Rock is celebrating the holidays with a special ‘Season of Giving’ toy drive at both locations, including Downtown Las Vegas and Green Valley Ranch Resort. Guests who donate a new unwrapped toy will receive a complimentary house made snickerdoodle dessert cookie with spiced cream cheese frosting and sliced apple. The toy drive and special offer will run from November 21 through January 1. All toys will be donated to a local charity of Pizza Rock’s choice. PUBLIC HOUSE Full menu plus specials: half pound king crab legs with beer-butter poached, lemon, herbs, IPA cocktail sauce ($25), roasted duck breast with duck confit hash, foie gras torchon and port cherry jus ($35) and eggnog profiteroles with spiced pear compote and gingerbread ice cream, pomegranate ($9) RI RA LAS VEGAS On Sunday, Dec. 25, Rí Rá Las Vegas will celebrate Christmas with a specialty dinner menu, available from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., while supplies last. Specialty entrées include: Irish Christmas Dinner ($22.95), roasted turkey and gravy served with a sage and onion stuffing, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts and a carrot and parsnip mash; and Ham Christmas Dinner ($22.95), ham glazed with orange juice, clove and honey, served with sautéed green beans, Yukon smashed potato, Jameson honey glazed carrots and homemade cranberry sauce. For dessert, guests can indulge in a warm Apple Pie ($8), featuring fresh baked cinnamon and sugar spiced apples, topped with vanilla ice cream.

Cleo

Known for standout Mediterranean cuisine, Cleo offers guests a contemporary Christmas feast served family-style. Menu items include signature dips served with laffa bread, roast Sonoma lamb alongside lebaneh and Israeli couscous, sticky toffee pudding and more.

Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen

Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen offers guests a tasty spread of home-style cooking featuring traditional Christmas classics. Menu items include ginger carrot soup, stuffed pork loin with a cherry balsamic glaze, roasted prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes, and a choice of cranberry bread pudding or chocolate cheesecake for dessert.

Umami Burger Beer Garden & Sports Book

Celebrate this Christmas at Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book with the day’s big games and football specials including $2 Bud Light, $5 select shots and Touchdown Packages for groups of four or more starting at $65 per person.

SOUTH POINT DINING SPECIALS Baja Miguel’s will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary house margarita or glass of wine for $17.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., including: -Appetizers: Salad Fiesta or Chicken Tortilla Soup. -Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey or Pollo Valdestano -Desserts: Flan De Fresa or Christmas Yule Log with peppermint ice cream. Served with choice of tea or coffee Coronado Café will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $14.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including: -Appetizers: Christmas Salad or Festive Christmas Soup -Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey or Roast Sirloin of Beef -Desserts: Christmas Yule Log with peppermint ice cream or Warm Mince Pie with whipped cream Don Vito’s will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $39 per person from 4 to 9 p.m., including: -Appetizers: Pan Seared Lump Crab Cake, Italian Sausage and Cabbage Soup, or Farro Salad -Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey, Salmon Capri, Pancetta Wrapped Pork Medallion, Rib Eye Steak, or White Lasagna with Butternut Squash. -Desserts: White Chocolate Raspberry Tartufo, Dark Chocolate Pear Galette, or Warm Mincemeat Pie with rum and raisin ice cream. Served with choice of tea or coffee. Primarily Prime Rib will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $35 per person from 2 to 9 p.m., including: -Appetizers: Sweet Chili and Mango Roasted Chicken Drumettes, Wild Mushroom and Sweet Potato Ravioli, Christmas Salad, or Festive Christmas Soup -Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey with giblet gravy, Roast Prime Rib of Beef, Pan Roasted Sable Fish, Mrs. Claus Special, or Brandy Flamed Peppercorn New York Steak -Desserts: Warm Gingerbread Cake with Crème Anglaise; Chocolate Yule Log with Crème de Menthe; or Eggnog Mousse with raspberries. Served with choice of tea or coffee. Silverado Steak House will serve a four-course menu with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $55 per person from 5 to 10 p.m., including: -Appetizers: Mini Beef Wellingtons with Cumberland sauce; Festive Holiday Trio of Soups, or Chilled Shrimp Cocktail with remoulade sauce. -Soup and Salad: Crab and Corn Bisque or Christmas Salad -Entrées: Herb Roasted Young Turkey, Prime Rib of Beef, Grilled Pacific Salmon, Charbroiled Filet Mignon, or Medallions of Pork Zingara -Desserts: Warm Mince Pie with rum STK Full menu plus special: beef wellington with foie sauce and sauteed vegetable ($90) TABLE 10 Appetizer Chicken and dumpling soup with root vegetables ($11) Shaved Napa cabbage and red endive salad with cucumber, chickpeas, blood orange, crispy wontons and lime sesame vinaigrette ($14) Entree Sea salt and herb crusted prime rib with black truffle jus and roasted fingerling potatoes ($52) Dessert New Orleans beignets with vanilla infused powdered sugar and Grand Marnier hot chocolate ($12)

TREASURE ISLAND DINING SPECIALS The Coffee Shop - Spinach salad with quinoa, blueberries, pickled beets, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette or butternut squash and green apple bisque. - Roast prime rib of beef au jus with creamy horseradish served with a choice of garlic mashed potatoes or baked potato and sautéed baby carrots. - Individual bourbon pecan pie served warm with maple Anglaise sauce. The three-course menu for $45 per person will be available from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que - Minted pea soup with crispy pancetta, crouton, and sour cream or mixed green salad with mozzarella and mint and peach vinaigrette. - Honey Jack Daniels roasted turkey and Andouille sausage brioche stuffing, or herb crusted roasted pork tenderloin. Both served with Yukon gold whipped potatoes, sautéed baby vegetables and savory gravy - Warm spiced apple cranberry crisp with vanilla bean ice cream. The menu will be available for $45 per person from 11 a.m. to midnight. Phil’s Italian Steak House - Cranberry and ricotta bruschetta - Lobster bisque topped with puff pastry or French onion soup with crouton, Gruyere, and Swiss cheese. - Free range organic roast turkey with homemade gravy and cornbread stuffing, slow roasted prime rib with cornbread stuffing or grilled salmon with mustard cream sauce. All served with sweet potato pie, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and fresh cranberry sauce. - Spiced pumpkin-white chocolate pannacotta with ginger snap cookie.The menu will be available for $50 per person from 5 to 10 p.m. Seafood Shack - Christmas paella with ½ Maine lobster, shrimp, chicken, clams, mussels and sausage with saffron rice. - Warm cranberry-white chocolate bread pudding. TUSCANY GARDENS On Christmas Eve, guests can enjoy the Vigilia di Natale available for $39.95 person, plus tax and gratuity. The festive menu includes a first course choice of winter squash bisque or Caesar salad. For the jovial main course, guests can select between Swordfish served with roasted winter vegetables with Dill, Nueske’s bacon and onion compote, roasted tomato oil and Balsamic reduction; La Vigilia, complete with live Maine lobster, jumbo tiger prawns, mussels, clams, scallops, calamari and swordfish, available for an additional $10; or Bistecca alla Fiorentina, which includes a grilled t-bone, winter vegetables, Dijon mustard cream, crispy Tuscan potatoes and green peppercorn sauce. For dessert, guests will treat themselves to bread pudding, served with crème anglaise and vanilla gelato. URBAN TURBAN Christmas buffet with specials including chicken and saffron broth and butter chicken penne pasta. WOLFGANG PUCK RESTAURANTS Cucina at The Shops at Crystals will serve a three a la carte menu options from 11:30 a.m., including: Seafood Cioppino: Lobster, Shrimp and Mussels, Caramelized Fennel, Grilled Ciabatta, Red Pepper Aioli -- $32

Potato Gnocchi: Braised Lamb Ragu, Gaeta Olives, Ricotta Salata -- $25

Wood Oven Roasted Porchetta: Creamy Polenta, Braised Tuscan Kale -- $27

Pannetone Bread Pudding: Cranberry Compote, Pistachio Gelato -- $12 Spago in The Forum Shops at Caesars will have a number of featured items to select from beginning at 11:30 a.m., including: in The Forum Shops at Caesars will have a number of featured items to select from beginning at 11:30 a.m., including: Bincho Grilled Alaskan King Crab: Meyer Lemon Beurre Blanc, Oscetra Caviar, Shiso, Micro Chives -- $29

Maine Lobster Consume: Star Anise, Lemongrass, Ginger, Lobster Dumplings -- $16

Celery Root Agnolotti: Roasted Hazelnuts, Brown Butter, Black Truffle -- $38

Slow Roasted Prime Rib of Beef 12 or 16 oz: Potato Dauphinoise, Parmesan-Truffle Popover, Natural Jus -- $42/$54

Cranberry White Chocolate Layer Cake: Ginger Crumble, Eggnog Ice Cream -- $13 Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at MGM Grand will showcase four, featured menu options for guests beginning at 11:30 a.m., including: Creamy Caramelized Onion Soup: Focaccia Croutons, Warm Gruyere | Rosemary -- $12

Sautéed Black Bass: Savoy Cabbage, Pancetta, Mushroom Mascarpone Sauce -- $36

Red Wine Braised Colorado Lamb Shank: Garlic Rapini, Creamy Polenta, Black Truffle Jus -- $44

Cranberry White Chocolate Layer Cake: Ginger Crumble, Eggnog Ice Cream -- $12 Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin will showcase three, festive selections beginning at 11:30 a.m., including: at Downtown Summerlin will showcase three, festive selections beginning at 11:30 a.m., including: Roasted Chestnut Soup: Sautéed Porcini Mushrooms, Chive Blossoms -- $9

Red Kuri Squash Agnolotti: Brown Butter, Toasted Pine Nuts, Ricotta Salata -- $24

Seafood Pot Pie: Maine Lobster, Sweet Shrimp, Root Vegetables, Wild Mushrooms --$38 SPECIALS ALIANTE HOLIDAY SPA TREATMENTS Re:lax spa's limited-time holiday treatments will include: -Candy Cane Peppermint Pedicure: A classic 50-minute pedicure using peppermint products to scrub away those winter blues, priced at $55 -Chai Soy Detoxifying Facial: Combines cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove to promote circulations and detoxification. The 50-minute treatment will be priced at $115. -White Tea and Ginger Body Therapy: exfoliate, cleanse and moisturize your skin with a full body sugar scrub to target dry skin, followed by a shower and hydrating body crème massage. The 80-minute treatment will be priced at $155. CRAZY HORSE III Las Vegas locals will deck the halls and drink free cocktails with Santa’s helpers at Crazy Horse III’s annual “12 Days of XXXMas” from Wednesday, Dec. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 25. Each night of the 12-day consecutive open bar promotion will feature cocktails made with different premium spirits, including Belvedere, Three Olives, Grey Goose and more. With a valid Nevada ID, locals will receive a complimentary drink each hour from the daily spirit sponsor. MIRACLE MILE TUESDAY TRENDS Tuesday Trends will prepare holiday shoppers by providing a guide to the latest fashions, gift ideas, and festive dishes. Every week leading up to the New Year, Miracle Mile Shops will inspire shoppers to find on-trend items for holiday parties and everyone on their list. The center will present items that reflect several holiday trends including velvet, furry, metallic, white hot, sparkle and sugar and spice. SAM'S TOWN LAS VEGAS Earn at least 300 points and you could take home a $1,000 gift card during the 12 Days of Christmas at Sam’s Town! Drawings will be held every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 4:15 p.m. from Dec. 1-24 for your chance to win gift cards for Walmart, Macy’s, Kay Jewelers, Home Depot and more. Plus, you could win $10,000 in cash! SUNCOAST LAS VEGAS Don’t miss the $80,000 Cash for the Holidays drawings at Suncoast!* Drawings will take place every Friday and Saturday night at 8:15 p.m., where 10 winners will be selected during each drawing to win up to $1,000 in cash. Play your favorite slots and table games to earn entries! *Excludes Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31.

