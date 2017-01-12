UnitedHealthcare, Qualcomm donate $50,000 to Boys & Girls Club

UnitedHealthcare and Qualcomm Incorporated, through its wholly owned subsidiary Qualcomm Life, Inc., donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Wednesday.



The donation, which will be shared by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and the nonprofit’s national organization, is the culmination of a fundraiser that was held during the CES 2017.



UnitedHealthcare and Qualcomm gave away 500 activity trackers to CES attendees, encouraging participants to each walk 10,000 steps on Jan. 7 for a combined total goal of 5 million steps. Participants collectively walked 6.5 million steps as part of the challenge.



At the Lied Memorial Clubhouse in Las Vegas, the two companies presented a $50,000 check to Andy Bischel, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.



UnitedHealthcare also donated 200 NERF Energy Game Kits, a limited-release game that tracks physical activity and rewards kids for being active. As children participate in physical activity, they earn “energy points” that are tracked by the activity band, and these points turn into screen time to play the mobile game on a smartphone or tablet. The NERF ENERGY RUSH mobile game is an “endless runner” game that requires players to turn, jump and avoid obstacles to complete courses and earn power-ups to continue playing.



The donation is part of a recently launched national initiative featuring Hasbro’s NERF products that encourages young people to become more active through “exergaming.” UnitedHealthcare is donating 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary schools and youth-focused organizations across the country, enabling children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost.