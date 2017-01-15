Golden Knights giving away a trip to see NHL All-Star Weekend

Bryce Riley
4:20 PM, Jan 14, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 22: The team name and logo for the Vegas Golden Knights are displayed on T-Mobile Arena's video mesh wall after being announced as the name for the Las Vegas NHL franchise at T-Mobile Arena on November 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team will begin play in the 2017-18 season. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Vegas Golden Knights are offering one fan a trip for two to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Fans must submit a photo and a brief description about why they should represent the Golden Knights in Los Angeles. Fans have until noon on Jan. 20 to enter.

The prize includes two private suite tickets to the Coors Light Skills Competition on Jan. 28, two private suite tickets to the Honda All-Star Game on Jan. 29, round-trip airfare from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and a one night stay at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza.

Click here to enter the contest.
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top