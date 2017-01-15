Golden Knights giving away a trip to see NHL All-Star Weekend

The Vegas Golden Knights are offering one fan a trip for two to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.



Fans must submit a photo and a brief description about why they should represent the Golden Knights in Los Angeles. Fans have until noon on Jan. 20 to enter.



The prize includes two private suite tickets to the Coors Light Skills Competition on Jan. 28, two private suite tickets to the Honda All-Star Game on Jan. 29, round-trip airfare from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and a one night stay at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza.



