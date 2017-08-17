Fright Dome is looking to fill 400 positions

Bryce Riley
12:47 PM, Aug 17, 2017
Can you feel it?

Halloween looms closer, and Circus Circus is looking to fill 400 positions for Fright Dome this year.

Owner Jason Egan says that the following jobs are open:

  • Guides
  • Actors
  • Strolling entertainers
  • Stage performers
  • makeup artists
  • FX specialists
  • Retail sales and more

Interviews will take place at the Circus Circus Skyrise Casino Tower from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 18, 19, 25, 26, and Sept. 9. Applicants must bring a valid government-issued ID and Social Security card, and must be 18 or older to be considered.

The company also says that costumes, face paint, and masks are not permitted during interviews. However, you can bring portfolios, photos, etc. to showcase your past work.

