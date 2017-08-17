Fright Dome is looking to fill 400 positions

Can you feel it?

Halloween looms closer, and Circus Circus is looking to fill 400 positions for Fright Dome this year.



Owner Jason Egan says that the following jobs are open:

Guides

Actors

Strolling entertainers

Stage performers

makeup artists

FX specialists

Retail sales and more

Interviews will take place at the Circus Circus Skyrise Casino Tower from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 18, 19, 25, 26, and Sept. 9. Applicants must bring a valid government-issued ID and Social Security card, and must be 18 or older to be considered.



The company also says that costumes, face paint, and masks are not permitted during interviews. However, you can bring portfolios, photos, etc. to showcase your past work.