CCSD students presenting business pitches at CES

A group of six students will be representing the Clark County School District at CES this weekend.

PHOTOS: CES 2017 in Las Vegas



The group, composed of sophomores, juniors and seniors from Basic Academy of International Studies, will be participating in a business pitch competition that will be judged by members of the Consumer Technology Association. The competition will take place on Jan. 8 at 10 a.m., in the grand lobby at the Las Vegas Convention Center, located at 3150 Paradise Road.



This competition is made possible through a partnership between CCSD and EverFi, a national organization that provides educational resources to students across the country. The students will present three different business pitches in teams of two. The pitches include a mobile technology safety feature, a nutrition based concept and an innovative medical device.



The students will have two minutes to present an elevator pitch and one minute to answer questions from the judges. All students participating in the competition are members of the Distributive Education Clubs of America, which is a business and marketing organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management fields in high schools and colleges. The students participating in this CES competition will also present their projects at DECA's State Career Development Conference in February of this year.