TEEN JAM will feature local student bands

A concert for teenagers is taking place on June 10 in Downtown Las Vegas.
The TEEN JAM will feature local bands including BREE, Until the Eclipse, The Lesser Evil and The Black Tapes. All of the bands are comprised of local students.
The concert is taking place from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Village Courtyard, 1302 S. Third Street.
Cost is $10 with student ID. Parents are welcome to attend.
Presented by Rodéo Raggz and hosted by Vic Vaga, guests will enjoy LIVE music, great food specials, a special meet-n-greet with NASCAR Driver Kayli Barker, special guest appearances from local entertainers, and FREE raffle prizes donated by generous community merchants.
No gang colors or affiliation insignia will be allowed to be worn inside the venue. Alcoholic beverages, drugs, or weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited.