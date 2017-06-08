Downtown's Vegas Vickie looking for new home

Downtown Las Vegas' beloved cowgirl, Vegas Vickie, has to find a new home.



Vegas Vickie is being removed from her perch overlooking the Fremont Street Experience on June 12. The iconic piece of Las Vegas history is being removed to make way for the construction of the new hotel and casino that is taking place of the Las Vegas Club.



But don't worry, Vegas Vickie won't disappear forever.



D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens, who purchased the property where the Las Vegas Club is located, says he is a big fan and he is actively looking for a new home for the iconic sign.



The sign was created in 1980 by Ad Art's Jack Dubous and Charles Barnard for Bob Stupak's gentleman's club named Glitter Gulch. Her originally name was Sassy Sally but that was changed to Vegas Vickie.



She gained national attention in 1994 when she "married" her neighboring neon cowboy, Vegas Vic, who currently stands over the former Pioneer Club building.



In 2016, Derek and Greg Stevens acquired three Granite Gaming Group properties, including Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch, Mermaids and La Bayou casinos. Glitter Gulch and Mermaids will be incorporated into their plans for the site of the Las Vegas Club, which will become a new resort-casino concept on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience.