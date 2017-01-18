DISCOVERY Children's Museum launch new medical exhibit

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum and Sunrise Children’s Hospital officially opened the Sunrise Children’s Hospital exhibit in ECO City, on Jan. 14.

This new exhibit sponsored by Sunrise Children’s Hospital allows visitors to explore the medical field through experimentation and interactivity taking on the role of a patient or healthcare provider.

In celebration of the official opening, the Sunrise Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Ambulance was available for tours.

Just like a real hospital, this highly interactive exhibit is fully equipped with an exam table, medical tools and scale, radiology equipment, a hand washing station and baby nursery.

The exhibit also features hands-on stations with lessons about anatomy and sustainability of life through blood and organ donations.

Visitors can take on the job of a doctor, lab technician or physical therapist by putting on a lab coat and examining a “patient” by taking their height and weight, giving them an eye exam and using real medical tools at the exam table to diagnose the patient’s symptoms, all while recording the information on the patient chart.

Additionally, visitors can discover the field of radiology using medical images of the body to learn about their bones and use the equipment to diagnosis if any bones are broken.