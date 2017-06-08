Village Square's Third Thursday celebrating 2nd anniversary

Village Square's Third Thursday event is celebrating its 2nd anniversary on June 15.



The event will feature a display of classic/antique/cool car display, face painters, balloon art, bounce houses, and more.



displays, information and special discounts: Pro-Cyclery, Alligator Soup, Color Me Mine, European Massage, Bloom, Phaze Laser, Orange The-ory and Chicago Brewing Company will be in attendance.



A large part of the Village Square Third Thursday monthly events has been partnering with local nonprofit organizations who are helping those in need throughout the community.



In the last two years it has supported Toys 4 Smiles, Critical Care Comics, Operation Boots and Booties, Leu-kemia and Lymphoma Society and many others.



This month Village Square is welcoming back United Blood Services for a summer blood drive in the hopes it will receive at least 15 blood donations just in time for the summer months when blood shortages are common. The blood drive is scheduled for 4:30-7:30 p.m. on June 15.



Village Square is located at 9400 W. Sahara Ave.