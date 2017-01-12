The Vegas Music Summit returns to Downtown Las Vegas on Feb. 2 and 3.



The annual music and media conference plus festival is one of the hottest events to showcase prominent, emerging artists and give a forum for industry experts to share insight on a diverse range of topics in the music industry including A & R, social media, touring, music licensing, songwriting, management, legal and production.



VMS participants include music executives from major and indie record labels, producers, booking agents, promoters, managers, attorneys and music publishers. A full schedule including all events and speakers is available at www.vegasmusicsummit.com.



The VMS industry panels will be held in the Fremont Room at the Downtown Grand. Each panel has been carefully curated to include discussions on the most important topics in today’s music industry. Guest panelists come from some of the industry’s top companies, including Warner Music Group, Red Bull, Warner/Chappell, ASCAP, Disney and Live Nation. Current speakers include Nigel Dick, music video and film director (Guns n’ Roses, Oasis, Paul McCartney); Tom DeSavia, publisher and author (SONGS Music, Under the Big Black Sun); Tom Rothrock, producer, composer and musician (Moby, Beck, Foo Fighters); and Matthew Eversten, creative director at Moondog NYC (Victoria’s Secret, Pepsi). Additional speakers will be announced in the upcoming weeks.



The live music showcases will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3 at Backstage Bar & Billiards on Fremont Street. The Thursday showcase features Almost Normal, Avalon Landing, Smoke Season, Ray Little, Cameron Dettman, and Zach Kibbee. The Friday showcase welcomes Red Code Riot, We Gave It Hell, Nations, Almost Awake, A Poison Alibi, and Jesse Pino. This 21+ event is free. Additional showcase information will be announced via social media and on the website.



Conference badges are $99 per registrant and include access to conference panels, showcases and after parties. Discounted Student/Industry badges are also available. Conference badges are on sale now online at www.vegasmusicsummit.com.