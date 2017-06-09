Sunset Station celebrating 20th birthday

Sheila Zaun has been the executive assistant at Sunset since before it opened. Pictured is Sheila and current vice president and general manager, Liza Cartlidge. Sheila is holding a plague and a photo of herself standing in front of Sunset’s construction.

Head to Sunset Station on June 10 and help them celebrate their 20th birthday. There will be cupcake and champagne stations set up throughout the property from noon to 6 p.m.

The property opened at 9:30 p.m. June 10, 1997.  It originally cost $198 million to build Sunset Station, and was the fourth property for Station Casinos, which today owns and operates 20 gaming and entertainment destinations throughout Southern Nevada.

Of the current 1,200-plus team members working at the property today, there are 117 who were there when Sunset Station opened.

Executive Assistant Sheila Zaun was the very first person hired to work at Sunset Station.

