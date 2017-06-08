Orchestral screening of 'The Loves of Pharaoh' in Henderson

Henderson Pavilion will host a live orchestral screening of Ernst Lubitch's "The Loves of Pharaoh" on June 9.



"The Loves of Pharaoh," which follows the story of an Egyptian king who leads his country into war for the love of a Greek girl, was made during a time when interest in Egyptian history was at its peak. The German film premiered in 1922, the same year archaeologists discovered the tomb of King Tutankhamen (King Tut).



The movie is one of the biggest and most expensive German productions of the silent film era. Unlike any other German film at the time, The Loves of Pharaoh was filmed outdoors near Berlin. The historical spectacle was notable for its lavish backdrops and costumes. In fact, Lubitsch built real-size scales of an Egyptian palace, city and Sphinx. He also used dramatic lighting effects and a cast of thousands.



"The Loves of Pharaoh" is an impressive example of the historical melodramas that transformed Lubitsch into a worldwide box office force during the early 1920s before his move to Hollywood. It stars Emil Jannings, the first person to win an Academy Award for best actor, and is touted for having one of the best original movie scores of the silent era.



The motion picture is one of only a few silent films that included an original music score. On Friday, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra will accompany the movie with a live orchestra performance of the original score, under the direction of the symphony’s maestro, Alexandra Arrieche.



Tickets are $15 plus fees. Click here for more information.