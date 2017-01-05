Nevada Arts Council holding series of meetings

The Nevada Arts Council is holding a series of Arts Town Meetings this month in Southern Nevada.



All residents of Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are encouraged to attend these public forums.



“Everyone is invited – artists, organizations, educators, leaders and interested individuals – to network, share ideas, and identify arts and cultural priorities for their communities,” Shoshana Zeldner, community arts development program coordinator for the Nevada Arts Council, said.



The 2017 Arts Town Meetings are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center in Henderson (599 Greenway Road); 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Winchester Cultural Center in Las Vegas (3130 McLeod Drive); and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas (4025 Allen Lane).



The Nevada Arts Council is hosting Arts Town Meetings to assess cultural vitality in communities across the state in 2016 and 2017. Information gathered at these meetings is shared with co-sponsors and attendees, and used to update the Nevada Arts Council’s strategic plan, “Values and Vision,” along with feedback from focus groups and an online public survey. To complete the online public survey, “Values and Vision,” visit nac.nevadaculture.org or call 775-687-7119.