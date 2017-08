Solar eclipse fever is gripping the nation and Krispy Kreme is getting in on the action.



For the first time in its history, Krispy Kreme will cover their original glazed donuts with chocolate at participating locations on Aug. 21 in honor of the solar eclipse.

A sneak preview of the donuts will be available during "Hot Light" hours on Aug. 19 and 20.