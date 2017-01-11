In-N-Out opens first location on Las Vegas Strip

In-N-Out is now officially open at The LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip.







The new restaurant and store occupies 5,023 square feet at The LINQ and features an outdoor patio. It is located between Flour & Barley's and Sprinkles, which sells cupcakes.



Fans of In-N-Out will also be able to purchase everything from T-shirts to mugs to chairs to towels to branded golf balls at a In-N-Out store at the new location.

In-N-Out became famous for the fact that it never uses meat or potatoes that has been frozen for its burgers and fries. The potatoes are also hand-cut in each store and friend in 100 percent vegetable oils in frequent, small batches. In addition, their shakes are made from actual ice cream.

Although In-N-Out appears to have a very small menu with only hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries and soft drinks, the restaurant chain has also become famous for its "secret menu" which offers many variations on the staples.

In-N-Out has several other locations around Las Vegas, but this is the first one on the Las Vegas Strip. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

