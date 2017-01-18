Idina Menzel to perform at the Pearl in September

After releasing her fifth solo studio album idina. last fall, Tony Award-winning superstar Idina Menzel announced Tuesday she will head out on a 50+ city global spring & summer tour, including a performance at the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.



The tour will begin in Japan on March 29 and end on Sept. 3 in Phoenix.



American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. An artist presale will also begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18.



Tickets for the general public will go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $64, $84, $94 and $149 plus tax and applicable fees and can be purchased at the Pearl Concert Theater box office, any Station Casinos Rewards Center or online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit www.sclv.com/concerts or www.palms.com.