Head to Ely for horse races and Eclipse Express Train Ride

If you have always wanted to visit Ely, this weekend is the time to go.



One of the most authentic western celebrations in the United States is happening Aug. 17 through 20.



The White Pine Horse Races are the biggest event in the county – a tradition that attracts thousands of people from around the region, country and world. Featuring thoroughbreds and quarter horses, the races run August 18-20 with parimutuel betting. This will mark the 82nd year of this long-time tradition that originated in 1934.



In addition, there will be a fair.



Dating back 70 years, the White Pine County Fair is put on by Beta Sigma Phi, showcasing local artists and 4H participants. Vendors, great food and entertainment makes this an event that brings everyone together Aug. 19 and 20.



And a rodeo.



White Pine County’s Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is born out of the day-to-day work of ranchers of the region – making it stand out from other rodeos across the west. Free to spectators, the rodeo will also be at the fairgrounds.



But, what makes this year's festivities really unique is the partial solar eclipse on Aug. 21.



The moon will cover 83 percent of the sun in Ely. In honor of the event, the Nevada Northern Railway has added the special Eclipse Express Train Ride, which will depart from their museum at 9:15 a.m.



The eclipse will be at its maximum effect by the train reaches the end of the line. Special glasses will be provided to all passengers. Tickets are $39 for adults and $20 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under the age of 4 ride for free.



Other fun events include the Dinosaur Races on Aug. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, the 4-H Livestock Show and Auction Aug. 19 and 20, and the Team Roping Event Aug. 19 after the races.