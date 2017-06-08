Go weightless with William Shatner this August

The annual Star Trek convention is headed to Las Vegas in August and Zero Gravity Corporation is offering a very special experience for trekkies.



Zero Gravity has partnered with Roddenberry Adventures to offer the ZERO-G Experience with William Shatner, beloved star of the original TV series.



For the first time, fans will have the chance to fly in zero gravity with the man who played Captain Kirk.



Talented pilots at the helm of G-FORCE ONE®, ZERO-G’s specially modified Boeing 727, will perform a series of parabolic arcs to create the exhilarating feeling of floating through space.



At the top of each arc, flyers will soar through the plane in a floating playground, perform effortless tricks and flips and share a world known only by a small fraction of the population. Once back on terra firma, participants will have a chance to mingle with the Shatner during a meet and great session.



Tickets for this ultimate voyage on Aug. 4 are $9,950 per seat plus a 5% tax and will include a ZERO-G flight suit, Regravitation Celebration, certificate of weightless completion and photos and video of the unique experience shared with the star. To purchase a spot, visit www.gozerog.com.



Check out this video with Star Trek star George Takei.