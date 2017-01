In case you need another food delivery service, DoorDash has launched in Las Vegas.



DoorDash delivery is available from hundreds of local restaurants in the greater Las Vegas area.



Some of the restaurants include:

Viva Mercado's

Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria and Bar

Ted's Sushi Burrito

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

Those Guys Pies

Off the Hook

CREAM

DoorDash’s national partnerships with The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will also extend to the Las Vegas area.



To celebrate, for a limited time the first delivery fee will be free. For the next two weeks, new customers can also enjoy $5 off for orders of $15 or more using the promo code DASHVEGAS.



To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.