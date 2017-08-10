360 VIDEO: Luxurious Las Vegas accomodations

This is the first in a series of articles and videos that highlight some of the most luxurious accommodations in Las Vegas. We'll also be featuring The Mirage, Caesars Palace, The Palms, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and more.

Las Vegas is known for many things.



Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Garth Brooks perform often on the Las Vegas Strip.



Celebrity chefs such as Robert Irvine, Emeril Lagasse and Guy Fieri have restaurants in Las Vegas.



The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and The Shops at Crystals are homes to high-end stores like Berlutti Paris, Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Fendi, Jimmy Choo and Lanvin.



And while most people who visit Las Vegas each year -- more than 44 million in 2016 -- may be able to see a Cirque du Soleil production or eat in a fancy restaurant or buy a longed-for item at a store other than Target during their visit, the vast majority of tourists will stay in a reasonably-priced hotel room or maybe a small suite if it is a very special occasion but will never have the opportunity to stay in a lavish penthouse perched on the top of a hotel-casino or a poolside villa with its own butler.



However, it is a common fantasy and many people are curious to see where celebrities like Beyonce, any of the Kardashians, or professional sports stars stay when they visit Las Vegas for fun or business.



The suites, penthouses and villas in Las Vegas start for in the low hundreds for one night and go up to $25,000 per night or even more.

Aria Resort and Casino

One of the many hotel-casinos on the famed Las Vegas Strip that offers a variety of suites is the Aria, which is part of the CityCenter complex.



The Sky Suites, which has been designated as a AAA Five Diamond retreat, at the Aria range in size from 1,050 square feet to 7,000 square feet.

Views of the Las Vegas Strip



Every suite at the Aria boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that offer incredible views of the Las Vegas Strip and a swimming pool that is only accessible by guests staying in the suites. Also, the suites at Aria are some of the most technologically advanced guest rooms in the country. Every guest room features a level of personalized automation currently only found in high-end custom homes.

Smart rooms

The suites recognize a guests' first time in the space and "greets" them as they enter: light fills the room, the curtains part to reveal the view, and the television turns on to display a list of automated controls for personalization.

The Aria is the largest hotel in the world to have earned LEED Gold certifcation.



Another unique feature in the Aria's suites is the popular washlet, which is an upscale toilet with a temperature-controlled heated seat, gentle aerated warm water, a warm air dryer, automatic air deodorizer, self-cleansing dual-action spray and soft close seat.

Personalized service

Luxury transportation to and from McCarran International Airport and a personal concierge is also made available to every guest who stays in Sky Suites.



The suites at the Aria range in price from $475 a night to $7,500 per night. The resort also has 16 restaurants, 10 bars and nightclubs and a 150,000-square-foot casino. Click here for more information.



