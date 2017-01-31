2017 Music Festival Schedule for Las Vegas

Current
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 67°
LO: 51°
HI: 67°
LO: 45°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
Partly cloudy
HI: 67°
LO: 51°
HI: 67°
LO: 45°
HI: 65°
LO: 47°
Here is list of upcoming music festivals for 2017 in Las Vegas:
NEON REVERB
WHEN: March 10-13
WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas
WHO: Melvins, Big Business, Beach Slang, Sage Francis, Eleanor Friedberger, Chuck Ragan, Wheelchair Sports Camp, My Body Sings Electric, Cameron Calloway, The Lique, Rusty Maples, Same Sex Mary, Sunshine, The Astaires and more.
WEBSITE: http://www.neonreverb.com/
LAS RAGEOUS
WHEN: April 21 and 22
WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas
WHO: Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, All That Remains, Of Mice & Men, The Devil Wears Prada, Killswitch Engage, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, Escape The Fate
WEBSITE: http://www.lasrageous.com/
ROCK INTO SPRING
WHEN: April 28 through 30
WHERE: M Resort
WHO: Art of Anarchy, Sick Puppies, Trapt, Alien Ant Farm, Eve to Adam, Shallow Side, Silent Theory, Lola Black, Behind The Fallen, The Broken Thumbs, Cage 9, Another Lost Year and more.
WEBSITE: http://rockintospring.com/
PUNK ROCK BOWLING & MUSIC FESTIVAL
WHEN: May 26-29
WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas
WHO: Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise, Cock Sparrer, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, The Adicts, Bouncing Souls, Discharge, The Spits, The Dickies, Drub Church, Lost In Society, Wolfpack, Venoumous Pinks, The Quitters and more.
WEBSITE: https://punkrockbowling.com
ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL
WHEN: June 16-18
WHERE: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
WHO: To Be Announced
WEBSITE: http://lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/
PSYCHO LAS VEGAS
WHEN: Aug. 18 through 20
WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
WHO: Neurosis, Swans, Magma, Abbath, Windhand, Blood Ceremony, Slomatics, Domkraft
WEBSITE: https://www.vivapsycho.com/
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL
WHEN: Sept. 22-24
WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas
WHO: To Be Announced
WEBSITE: http://lifeisbeautiful.com/
ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL
WHEN: Sept. 29-Oct. 1
WHERE: Las Vegas Village, 3901 Las Vegas Blvd. South
WHO: To Be Announced
WEBSITE: http://rt91harvest.com/
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.