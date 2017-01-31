2017 Music Festival Schedule for Las Vegas

Here is list of upcoming music festivals for 2017 in Las Vegas:

NEON REVERB

WHEN: March 10-13

WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas

WHO: Melvins, Big Business, Beach Slang, Sage Francis, Eleanor Friedberger, Chuck Ragan, Wheelchair Sports Camp, My Body Sings Electric, Cameron Calloway, The Lique, Rusty Maples, Same Sex Mary, Sunshine, The Astaires and more.

WEBSITE: http://www.neonreverb.com/



LAS RAGEOUS

WHEN: April 21 and 22

WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas

WHO: Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, All That Remains, Of Mice & Men, The Devil Wears Prada, Killswitch Engage, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, Escape The Fate

WEBSITE: http://www.lasrageous.com/



ROCK INTO SPRING

WHEN: April 28 through 30

WHERE: M Resort

WHO: Art of Anarchy, Sick Puppies, Trapt, Alien Ant Farm, Eve to Adam, Shallow Side, Silent Theory, Lola Black, Behind The Fallen, The Broken Thumbs, Cage 9, Another Lost Year and more.

WEBSITE: http://rockintospring.com/



PUNK ROCK BOWLING & MUSIC FESTIVAL

WHEN: May 26-29

WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas

WHO: Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise, Cock Sparrer, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, The Adicts, Bouncing Souls, Discharge, The Spits, The Dickies, Drub Church, Lost In Society, Wolfpack, Venoumous Pinks, The Quitters and more.

WEBSITE: https://punkrockbowling.com



ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL

WHEN: June 16-18

WHERE: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

WHO: To Be Announced

WEBSITE: http://lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/



PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

WHEN: Aug. 18 through 20

WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

WHO: Neurosis, Swans, Magma, Abbath, Windhand, Blood Ceremony, Slomatics, Domkraft

WEBSITE: https://www.vivapsycho.com/



LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

WHEN: Sept. 22-24

WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas

WHO: To Be Announced

WEBSITE: http://lifeisbeautiful.com/



ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL

WHEN: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

WHERE: Las Vegas Village, 3901 Las Vegas Blvd. South

WHO: To Be Announced

WEBSITE: http://rt91harvest.com/

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.