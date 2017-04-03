2017 Las Vegas Beer & Wine Festivals

Here is a list of beer and wine festivals (and a couple of whiskey events) that are happening in 2017 in the Las Vegas valley.



BOULDER CITY 5TH ANNUAL BEER FEST

WHEN: March 25

WHERE: Wilbur Square Park, Boulder City

WHAT: Featuring more than 30 brewery tents, 8 foot trucks and "beer centric" specialty vendors.



UNLVINO

WHEN: March 30-April 1

WHERE: Various locations

WHAT: Wine, spirits and beers from around the globe. Special events include Bubble-Licious at The Venetian on March 30; Sake Fever on March 31 at Red Rock Resort; and the Grand Tasting at Paris Las Vegas on April 1. Fundraiser for UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration.



THE NTH SHOW - THE ULTIMATE WHISKY EXPERIENCE

WHEN: April 5-8

WHERE: Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

WHAT: Showcasing the best whiskies and brands in the world. Taste, savor, discuss and learn about fine whiskies in a lavish atmosphere.



GREAT VEGAS FESTIVAL OF BEER

WHEN: April 7 and 8

WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas

WHAT: The Great Vegas Festival of Beer will feature more than 100 breweries offering 500 beers, including over 50 specially-curated beers from local breweries and special guests to include vintage pours, special reserves and one-off creations. Top chefs from around the city will create beer-infused and inspired samples, pairings and few surprises for attendees.



VEGAS UNCORK'D

WHEN: April 27-30

WHERE: Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas

WHAT: Vegas Uncork'd is a premier wine and food event that brings some of the top culinary talent in the world together in Las Vegas. Participating chefs this year include: Bobby Flay, Buddy Valastro, Charlie Palmer, Giada De Laurentiis, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy, Julian Serrano, Shawn McClain, Thomas Keller, Michael Chow, Nobu Matsuhisa, Wolfgang Puck and more.



BIG DOG'S PEACE, LOVE & HOPPY-NESS FESTIVAL

WHEN: April 29

WHERE: Big Dog's Brewing Company

WHAT: The annual event features more than 40 beers, a variety of food and live entertainment. Several tasting packages available.



MONTELAGO VILLAGE RESORT BEER FEST

WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m. April 29

WHERE: MonteLago Village & Resort

WHAT: Festivities will include 30 local, regional and national breweries with more than 100 craft beers; five local jazz bands; specialty vendors; and a variety of special menu options from MonteLago Village restaurants, which will be open for lunch and dinner. Tasting stations and other activities will be outside throughout the pedestrian-friendly lakeside enclave within the Lake Las Vegas master planned community.

WINE & BREWS AT THE DISTRICT

WHEN: April 29

WHERE: The District at Green Valley Ranch - on Main Street

WHAT: Join The District at Green Valley Ranch from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an evening of wine and beer. The event supports Spread the Word Nevada, a children’s literacy nonprofit.



GOLDEN NUGGET SPRING WINE FEST

WHEN: Dates unconfirmed. Usually in May.

WHERE: Golden Nugget

WHAT: Annual wine festival featuring wines from Napa and Sonoma.



SIN CITY BEER FESTIVAL

WHEN: May 17

WHERE: SLS Las Vegas

WHAT: A special beer tasting to support Three Square food bank.



SPRINGS PRESERVE BREWS & BLUES FESTIVAL

WHEN: May 27

WHERE: Springs Preserve

WHAT: Brews & Blues offers up beers from regional, national, and international brewers along with tasty food options for purchase.

GOLDEN NUGGET FALL BEER FESTIVAL

WHEN: Dates unconfirmed. Usually in September

WHERE: Golden Nugget

WHAT: Sample beer from numerous breweries, both local and out-of-state. Food and live entertainment.



SPRINGS PRESERVE GRAPES & HOPS FESTIVAL

WHEN: Sept. 30

WHERE: Springs Preserve

WHAT: Sample fine wines, a unique selection of beers and food from some of Las Vegas' finest restaurants while helping to raise money for a good cause



if you would like to submit an event for this list, send a press release to webmaster@ktnv.com.