2017 Las Vegas Beer & Wine Festivals

Here is a list of beer and wine festivals (and a couple of whiskey events) that are happening in 2017 in the Las Vegas valley.
BOULDER CITY 5TH ANNUAL BEER FEST
WHEN: March 25
WHERE: Wilbur Square Park, Boulder City
WHAT: Featuring more than 30 brewery tents, 8 foot trucks and "beer centric" specialty vendors.
UNLVINO
WHEN: March 30-April 1
WHERE: Various locations
WHAT: Wine, spirits and beers from around the globe. Special events include Bubble-Licious at The Venetian on March 30; Sake Fever on March 31 at Red Rock Resort; and the Grand Tasting at Paris Las Vegas on April 1. Fundraiser for UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration.
THE NTH SHOW - THE ULTIMATE WHISKY EXPERIENCE
WHEN: April 5-8
WHERE: Encore at Wynn Las Vegas
WHAT: Showcasing the best whiskies and brands in the world. Taste, savor, discuss and learn about fine whiskies in a lavish atmosphere.
GREAT VEGAS FESTIVAL OF BEER
WHEN: April 7 and 8
WHERE: Downtown Las Vegas
WHAT: The Great Vegas Festival of Beer will feature more than 100 breweries offering 500 beers, including over 50 specially-curated beers from local breweries and special guests to include vintage pours, special reserves and one-off creations. Top chefs from around the city will create beer-infused and inspired samples, pairings and few surprises for attendees.
VEGAS UNCORK'D
WHEN: April 27-30
WHERE: Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas
WHAT: Vegas Uncork'd is a premier wine and food event that brings some of the top culinary talent in the world together in Las Vegas. Participating chefs this year include: Bobby Flay, Buddy Valastro, Charlie Palmer, Giada De Laurentiis, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy, Julian Serrano, Shawn McClain, Thomas Keller, Michael Chow, Nobu Matsuhisa, Wolfgang Puck and more.
BIG DOG'S PEACE, LOVE & HOPPY-NESS FESTIVAL
WHEN: April 29
WHERE: Big Dog's Brewing Company
WHAT: The annual event features more than 40 beers, a variety of food and live entertainment. Several tasting packages available.
MONTELAGO VILLAGE RESORT BEER FEST
WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m. April 29
WHERE: MonteLago Village & Resort
WHAT: Festivities will include 30 local, regional and national breweries with more than 100 craft beers; five local jazz bands; specialty vendors; and a variety of special menu options from MonteLago Village restaurants, which will be open for lunch and dinner. Tasting stations and other activities will be outside throughout the pedestrian-friendly lakeside enclave within the Lake Las Vegas master planned community.
WINE & BREWS AT THE DISTRICT
WHEN: April 29
WHERE: The District at Green Valley Ranch - on Main Street
WHAT: Join The District at Green Valley Ranch from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an evening of wine and beer. The event supports Spread the Word Nevada, a children’s literacy nonprofit.
GOLDEN NUGGET SPRING WINE FEST
WHEN: Dates unconfirmed. Usually in May.
WHERE: Golden Nugget
WHAT: Annual wine festival featuring wines from Napa and Sonoma.
SIN CITY BEER FESTIVAL
WHEN: May 17
WHERE: SLS Las Vegas
WHAT: A special beer tasting to support Three Square food bank.
SPRINGS PRESERVE BREWS & BLUES FESTIVAL
WHEN: May 27
WHERE: Springs Preserve
WHAT: Brews & Blues offers up beers from regional, national, and international brewers along with tasty food options for purchase.
GOLDEN NUGGET FALL BEER FESTIVAL
WHEN: Dates unconfirmed. Usually in September
WHERE: Golden Nugget
WHAT: Sample beer from numerous breweries, both local and out-of-state. Food and live entertainment.
SPRINGS PRESERVE GRAPES & HOPS FESTIVAL
WHEN: Sept. 30
WHERE: Springs Preserve
WHAT: Sample fine wines, a unique selection of beers and food from some of Las Vegas' finest restaurants while helping to raise money for a good cause
