Cirque du Soleil brings VR back to the Strip

Cirque du Soleil is exhibiting two virtual reality experiences on the Las Vegas Strip.

At MGM Grand, guests can enjoy KA The Battle Within for a second takeover inside the hotel lobby. Starting Jan. 2 and running until Jan. 12, the free VR experience runs daily from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. The show was featured at the Toronto Film Festival in September as part of the festival's Cutting edge POP VR lineup.

Meanwhile, guests at the Bellagio can explore DREAMS OF O. The VR experience showcases aerial acrobatics, dives, fire, and surreal amphibious characters. DREAMS OF O is also the first VR program to combine simultaneous underwater and slow-motion shooting.

Viewings for DREAMS OF O are available from Jan. 4 through Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. in the Bellagio Hotel Lobby.